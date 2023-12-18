Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

RUSHA opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 365,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.