Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.52

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 2626800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Rusoro Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38.
Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
