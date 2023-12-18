Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAGE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 85,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,443. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

