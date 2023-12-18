Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214,274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,764,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,507 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 994,202 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

