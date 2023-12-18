Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,280. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

