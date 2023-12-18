Salesforce Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 59,966 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 43,277 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 852,297 shares of company stock worth $192,268,810 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.59. 7,337,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $265.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.