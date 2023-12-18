Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.82. 518,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,202,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $755.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.