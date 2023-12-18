Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.59. Sasol shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 89,188 shares.

SSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Sasol Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 18.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sasol by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 47.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

