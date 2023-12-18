Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 181.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,591. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

