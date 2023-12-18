Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 4.5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 512,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 469,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 2,199,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares in the company, valued at $77,239,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $10,664,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.