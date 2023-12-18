Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHJ opened at $48.06 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

