Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.73

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 58285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.