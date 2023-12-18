Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Trimmed by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 234,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 448,400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 958,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,478. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

