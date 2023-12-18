Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.