Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $32.90. 489,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,099. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

