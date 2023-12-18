Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.43 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

