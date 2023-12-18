Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 390,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,994. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

