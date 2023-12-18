Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $48.23 during trading on Monday. 792,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

