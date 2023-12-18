Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Ignite Planners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

