Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.37

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.37 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 147563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.