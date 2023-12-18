Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1,001.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,286 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHG traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.63. 528,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $82.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.