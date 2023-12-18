Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 488,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $82.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

