Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Trimmed by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,557,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.