Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Walker Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 11.6% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 365,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

