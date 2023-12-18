Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.28

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 422620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

