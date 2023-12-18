Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 386,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

