Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lowered by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

