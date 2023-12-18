Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 21.9% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 902,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,833,000 after buying an additional 143,502 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. 816,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

