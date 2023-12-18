Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $75.80. 2,766,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

