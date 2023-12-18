Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 12.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $54,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.