Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.99

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 431086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

