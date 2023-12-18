Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 306,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,899. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

