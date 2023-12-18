Scorpio Tankers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 17,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 143% compared to the average volume of 7,110 call options.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,133. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

