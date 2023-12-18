Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Seaboard Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,575.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,816.59. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,080.11. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Seaboard
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Seaboard by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Featured Articles
