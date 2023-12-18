Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,575.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,816.59. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,080.11. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Seaboard by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

