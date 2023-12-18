Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Julie Rachynski Sells 2,684 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 2,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.84, for a total value of C$42,514.56.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

SEA traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.46. 51,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.90. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.34 and a 52-week high of C$21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on Seabridge Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

