SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEAS

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS opened at $52.38 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $218,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.