Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells C$33,903.69 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 278,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.04.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6550445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Further Reading

