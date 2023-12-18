Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.02 ($0.06), with a volume of 11920850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.14 ($0.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.83 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.53.

In other news, insider Michael Brown acquired 1,448,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £72,401 ($90,887.52). In related news, insider Kate Hill acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,830.03). Also, insider Michael Brown acquired 1,448,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £72,401 ($90,887.52). Insiders bought 5,354,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,740 over the last ninety days. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

