Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Select Sands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$885,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of C$2.80 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

