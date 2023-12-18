Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sempra were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $75.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

