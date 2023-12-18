ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $18,589,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $705.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

