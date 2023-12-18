SES AI (NYSE:SES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of SES stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.66. SES AI has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SES AI will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at $221,758.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at $221,758.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,712 shares of company stock worth $748,105. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $31,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

