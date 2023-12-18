Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,450 ($30.76) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,400 ($30.13).

Separately, Barclays raised Severn Trent to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 3,360 ($42.18) in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,964 ($37.21).

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,619 ($32.88) on Thursday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,243 ($28.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,999.02 ($37.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,616.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,535.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,387.80, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.74 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 27,073.17%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

