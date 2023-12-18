Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Rises By 6.0%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 888,701 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

