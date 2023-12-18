Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Increases By 6.2%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 22,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $65,506.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $67,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,320 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.56. 495,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,851. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Bank of America raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

