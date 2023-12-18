Short Interest in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Increases By 9.7%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATIP stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.48 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 184.00%. On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 476.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 800,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 594,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

