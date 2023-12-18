Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Rises By 6.3%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.51. 3,647,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,799. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

