Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Decreases By 8.9%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 787,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. 29,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,285. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
