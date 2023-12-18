Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Decreases By 8.9%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 787,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. 29,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,285. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More

