Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Increases By 7.9%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 617,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BUR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 772,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BUR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BUR

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.