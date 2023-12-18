Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expands By 6.6%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $278.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

See Also

