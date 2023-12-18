Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expands By 6.6%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Capital Product Partners Stock Performance
Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $278.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.94 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 22.06%.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.
